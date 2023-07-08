The daytime diurnal effects between the valley and mountain breezes at their respective times have resulted in significant cloud cover during those cooler temperatures as they approach dew points.

High humidity caused by the strong precip across the Rocky Mountains as moisture brought up by the Subtropical Jet, converge over Oklahoma in strong confluence, leaving residual cloud to trickle into the Concho Valley.

Some of that rain could make its way into our Northern counties, but as high pressure continues to push temperatures into the triple digits, the stationary boundary created by these converging systems pulls much of that moisture out of our region leaving drier conditions with hot temperatures as a result.