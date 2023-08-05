The weekend started off warmer than expected with clear skies allowing a rapid jump into the triple digits well before noon.

As the afternoon pushed along, clouds from the north, rolled in but southerly winds could be slowing them down as they approach the Concho Valley.

Explosive storms with strong winds and tornado warnings have been issued along the Rocky Mountain Front Range but much of that momentum could be lost at those storms enter our region.

Tonight another spout of hot dry weather with a bit more cloud cover than usual. Sunday could see a cooler wake up but the there could be rain in the future by the beginning of next week.