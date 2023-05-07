A hot and humid start to this hazy Sunday as southerly winds combined with those hotter temperatures produce higher levels of very palpable moisture across the region.

As temperatures approach late afternoon expect an isolated thunderstorm or two to develop across the area. The chance for severe weather exist in the Northern Concho Valley Counties.

Tonight expect cloud cover to work its way back in as southerly winds and residual rain will up those humidity levels even more, keeping most of that heat overnight as lows get down into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow highs expected to break those triple digits before more afternoon thunderstorms roll in into tomorrow night.