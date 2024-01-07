Sunny but windy conditions today led to a nice temperature in the lower 60s for most of the Concho Valley. However the high winds meant we had a wind advisory issued for our entire area through 9pm Monday.

Tonight the high winds are expected to keep up out of the south at 20-30mph while clouds start to build in more as the night goes on. Late night/early AM tomorrow we’re expecting the cold front to push through bringing a round of rain for mainly the northern half of our area.

Tomorrow we’ll see gusty conditions remain as the cold front pushes that rain through in the early AM while we’re getting ready for the day. Winds will turn out of the west at 20-30mph behind the cold front with clearing skies leading to a similar feeling day tomorrow afternoon.

Longer term we’re watching a warm up into the mid week with highs nearing 70° by Thursday before an even stronger cold front looks to push through Friday. With this front the possibility of a wintry mix or even snowfall in the Concho Valley is looking possible but for now there’s still too much uncertainty to say it will happen. For now we’re calling for very cold temps and rain with the front. Make sure to stay up to date throughout the week as the timing and placement of that system will play a big role on if we see snow or rain around the Concho Valley.