Today was a bitterly cold day across the area with temperatures only getting up into the low 20s. Under cloudy skies we ended up getting light snow here in San Angelo and the northern areas of the Concho Valley instead of the so far called for Freezing Rain. Amounts are minimal with only a dusting on the ground as much of it melts on contact with the ground right now. Winds are remaining out of the E-NE at 5-15mph helping keep us under these freezing temperatures.

Make sure to remember the 4 P’s again if you haven’t already taken action. Take extra care of people, pipes, pets and plants as temperatures mostly stay below freezing through Wednesday.

Tonight we’re expecting these precipitation chances to remain either in the form of freezing rain or more likely a continuation of these light snow conditions. With this in mind, remember to take extra precautions while driving as ice can easily form on overpasses and elevated surfaces either as the snow melts and re-freezes or if we see freezing rain.

Tomorrow being Martin Luther King Jr. day it’s lucky many schools will be out as well as some who work as roads will still be unfavorable for heading out the door. However, if you do have to work tomorrow or step outside remember once again those extra precautions while driving. While some snow and freezing rain could remain until morning we should see the sun return by the afternoon to help our temps make a good run at the freezing mark before overnight freezing temperatures take over. Winds should still remain out of the NE at about 5-15mph during this time.

Longer term we’re watching a warm up by Wednesday(above freezing for lows as well) before our next cold front Thursday night. Then into the weekend we’re watching stable conditions continue with a warm up and more seasonable temperatures for West Central Texas. Overall after we lose these snowy and cloudy conditions and the sun returns we’re seeing a very sunny third week of January into the weekend.