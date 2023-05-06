Humid and hazy conditions stayed over the Concho Valley all day with temperatures touching into the mid 90s. With all the moisture in the atmosphere, combined with the strong southerly wind, 2″ hail with several tornado warnings were issued for Eastern counties.

Tonight lows dip down into the 60s as cloud cover lingers over us leaving the potential for a few overnight showers to pop up in those warmer regions.

Sunday is setting up into a longer weather pattern of afternoon and early morning showers as temperatures approach dew points.