Sunny conditions allowed for a beautiful day in the mid 50s around the Concho Valley but winds out of the West-Northwest at 10-20mph made for a gusty day.

Tonight we’ll watch the winds die down to a variable nature while temps get down to just below freezing or even the upper 20s around the area. A few clouds could stick around but nothing rain wise unfortunately.

Tomorrow we’ll see another sunny day get us into the low 60s potentially before cloud cover starts to build tomorrow night. Winds will also pick up once again out of the South this time at 20-25mph and gusting to 35 which is expected to stick with us into the overnight.

Longer term we’ll see these windy conditions really prevail through the middle of the week so plan on a few gusty days ahead. Rain is probable on Monday(40%) as we see our next cold front push through dropping temps back down after a warm Sunday night into Monday. Following this we should see a warming trend (but still windy) into late week before another strong cold front pushes through around the Friday time frame.