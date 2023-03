High pressure produces clear skies and warm weather today into tonight! Highs sit near the low 70’s with lows dipping down into the lower 50’s.

Tomorrow expect another beautiful day as Sunday Highs reach into the low 80’s but a warmer evening around 56°F. Winds will turn southerly and get a bit gusty up to 20MPH.

By Monday temperatures will stay around 83°F and drop down to the upper 50’s as skies stay clear for a great start to the work week.