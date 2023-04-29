Clear skies and windy conditions on this Saturday morning, the last weekend of April.

Strong post frontal north winds kept morning temperatures cool allowing for a more gradual heating with highs sitting near the upper 70s, going back and forth with the cold dry air.

This afternoon expect those northerly winds to ease up and as an area of favorable weather moves over the Concho Valley where it will setup for the next few days allowing humidity and temperatures to push into the 90s during the day with lows on the warmer side in the 60s at night.

These environmental factors will have the potential to produce increased severe weather later in the week, the longer fair weather stays over the region.