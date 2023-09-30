More of the same today with plentiful sunshine and fair weather cumulus clouds this afternoon. With winds out of the southeast at 10-15mph we saw an influx of moisture that led to a few pop up showers in the far southeastern Concho Valley.

Going into tonight that southerly flow will remain at 10-15mph which will keep humidity high and more cloudy than last night. With the increase in dew points it’s looking to start off a little warmer tomorrow only dropping down to the lower 70s for most of us around the Concho Valley.

Tomorrow we’ll see a similar day to today with that southeasterly flow and temps rising to right around 90°. The chance for a pop up shower tomorrow afternoon is there again but nothing to cancel plans over.

Going into next week we’re looking at a gradual cool down with an increase in moisture leading up to a cold front by the middle of the week. Right now we’re aiming for a better shot of rain and more seasonable temps by mid week as that system makes it’s way eastward.