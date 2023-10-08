We started to see that warm up today getting into the mid 80s around most of the Concho Valley with those winds turning more southerly as well following that last cold front.

Tonight we’re gonna see another good cool down into the mid 50s around the area but that south-southwesterly wind at 10-15mph will keep that gradual warm up and increase in humidity coming.

Going into tomorrow we can expect more of what we saw today with very low cloud cover and temperatures on the rise. We’re expecting to rise into the mid 80s around most of the Concho Valley again if not upper 80s in areas north of San Angelo, with winds remaining south-south westerly at 5-10mph.

Longer range we’re looking at a break from the increasing heat Tuesday with increased cloud cover and a small chance for rain around the region. Other than that the warm up should continue through Thursday before a cold snap comes Friday in the AM hours making way for a cool Friday the 13th and beautiful viewing conditions for the Solar Eclipse on Saturday which peaks around 11:48am, but will start around 10:20am and end around 1:30pm.