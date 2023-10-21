Today we really saw those clouds move into our area feeding off of Hurricane Norma in the Eastern Pacific. Highs touched up into the low 90s again and southerly flow at 5-10mph is working to build moisture back into the region.

Tonight will be considerably warmer compared to today only dropping into the mid 60s instead of 50s around the area. Southerly flow at 5-10mph and cloudy conditions remaining in place are to blame.

Luckily tomorrow the cloud cover is going to keep is cooler only touching up into the mid 80s around the area but humidity will also start to be more noticeable as the day goes on.

Longer term rain chances are looking good next week. Monday is our first chance as the remnants on Norma make their way across Mexico into the Concho Valley. Tuesday looks a little quieter but rain showers could still pop up. Wednesday looks to be an even better chance at rain than Monday as an upper level disturbance makes it’s way across the Southwest US and our region. Temperatures this week should fluctuate around the 80° mark for highs and lows in the mid 60s.