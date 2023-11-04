Today we saw cloud cover early break off by the afternoon that let us reach into the upper 70s around the area with a few touching 80°. Southerly wins at 5-10mph are expected later today and into tonight.

Tonight cloud cover will start to build in rapidly for most of us in the middle of the night but temps should still drop to those lower 50s.

Tomorrow that cloud cover isn’t as likely to burn off like it did today. Luckily though this will buffer temps and keep us a few degrees cooler in the mid 70s. Of course that southerly flow is remaining at 5-10mph and working at building our humidity.

Longer term we’re seeing clear skies by Tuesday and warm days through Wednesday with building humidity each day. However, Thursday we’re expecting another big cool down as a cold front pushes through the area dropping us from the upper 80s Wednesday to 60s for highs Thursday. Rain also returns to the forecast as this front pushes through for both Thursday as well as Friday with scattered showers looking like the setup both days. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s/50s are also expected following this front. So while it’s not as frigid as our previous front, this one will still make it feel more like November around the Concho Valley.