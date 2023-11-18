Today saw pretty much overcast skies for the entire Concho Valley which kept temps mild near that 60° mark. Winds out of the southeast are keeping are dew points up in the lowers 50s as well for the time being.

Tonight we’ll see that wind as well as cloud cover stick around which could lead to some AM showers around the area with the better chance for the eastern half of the region. Lows should bottom out in the lower 50s.

After those AM showers and cloud cover break off tomorrow should warm up nicely topping out near the 75° for most of us. Winds should remain southerly at 5-10mph as well.

Longer term we’re watching two cold fronts as the main weather stories. Monday is the first shot of cold air which drops us into the 50s for highs and 40s for lows before we warm up nicely into the 60s by Thanksgiving. Like I said Thanksgiving temps are beautiful in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. Following Thanksgiving we’re watching a stronger cold front that could impact us by Friday the 24th which could see lows drop into the 30s and highs in the 40s for the weekend.