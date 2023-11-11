Today we saw vast cloud cover across the entire Concho Valley which led to temps holding down in the upper 50s and giving us some scattered drizzle as well.

Tonight the cloud cover is expected to hold along with our Northerly winds at 5-10mph. Temps tonight could get a bit colder than last night bottoming out near 48° with more scattered drizzle around for the Southeastern counties near Junction.

Tomorrow will be similar to today in terms of the lack of cloud cover and winds remaining out of the North. However we could start to see more scattered showers push in from the South as we make our way towards Monday.

Longer term Monday looks even better for rain compared to Sunday, before pushing out late that evening. The rest of the week looks to warm us up a few degrees each day where we should top out in the upper 70s around Friday before another Cold front starts to set its eyes on the Concho Valley for next weekend.