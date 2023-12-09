After that cold front pushed through we saw a sunny and windy Saturday here in San Angelo. Highs topped out in the low 60s for most of us with winds out of the North at 10-15mph.

Tonight clear skies are going to allow us to cool off rapidly where we’ll see lows drop down into the upper 20s commonly across the region. While areas like Junction may hold on to 30° or 31°.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today without the wind, plentiful sunshine will allow us to warm up into the upper 50s with a few 60s across the area. Winds should only be 5-10mph out of the north again.

Longer term we’ll see a quiet early week followed by rain chances dramatically increasing by Wednesday. This looks to be the pattern through Friday as well where we should see plenty of clouds and rain each day. Highs temps are going to stick around the 60° mark for the most part while those lows should level off in the mid 40s.