Today sunny skies allowed our temperatures to soar up to that 70° mark after dropping to the 20s this morning. Winds out of the W-NW were also prevalent at 5-15mph.

Tonight we could see a little more cloud cover work in which combined with our warm air working in we could see above freezing temps for lows again only falling to the mid 30s tonight.

Tomorrow is looking like a beautiful New Year’s Eve with temps getting back into the low 70s before a cold front pushes through in the evening hours closer to that 8pm-Midnight range. After pushing through expect temps to plummet giving way for lows once again in the upper and mid 20s around the region.

Longer term we’re seeing a chilly start to the new year with highs in the low 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Tuesday we could see enough moisture work in to support spotty showers in our eastern half of the region but totals will be minimal. Following this the next(and better) chance for rain lies on Friday when we see a bigger trough works its way in to offer large scale support for some rain across the Concho Valley.