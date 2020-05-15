KSAN Web Weather Update: Severe weather threat increasing for the Concho Valley

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The National Hurricane Center says it's likely the first tropical or subtropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season will develop on Saturday.

The NHC has been tracking the area of low pressure, now called Invest 90L, for the past several days. It's currently located over the Straits of Florida and is producing disorganized showers and gusty winds across the Florida Keys, parts of southeast Florida and the northwestern Bahamas.