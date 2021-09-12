KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, September 12 2021

KSAN Weathercast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dry air has moved into our region keeping us dry. This all due to an upper level high increasing sinking air (subsidence) which reduces any chance of moisture.

Temperatures will taper off into the lower 60s with some spots maybe falling into the upper 50s. Our south and eastern counties could see some more cloud cover than the rest of us.

Tropical storm nicholas already bring rain fall into Louisiana and southeastern Texas. We will watch this moisture to see if it ups our rain chances.

Tune in tonight at 10 for all weekday weather updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

78°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Mainly clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

80°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

78°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.