KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday, September 12 2021

Dry air has moved into our region keeping us dry. This all due to an upper level high increasing sinking air (subsidence) which reduces any chance of moisture.

Temperatures will taper off into the lower 60s with some spots maybe falling into the upper 50s. Our south and eastern counties could see some more cloud cover than the rest of us.

Tropical storm nicholas already bring rain fall into Louisiana and southeastern Texas. We will watch this moisture to see if it ups our rain chances.

Tune in tonight at 10 for all weekday weather updates.