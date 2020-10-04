KSAN STORM TEAM WEATHER UPDATE SUNDAY OCTOBER 4, 2020

We saw temperatures in the low 80s for much of the Concho Valley. This was a result of the northerly winds in our area, which helped keep things quite cooler. Clouds moved in our area during the afternoon, casting shade over San Angelo. This helped things to feel cooler as well.

What lies ahead for us? We will continue to see the trend of temperatures between the 80s and 90s. An upper level high pressure will increase over Texas, this will filter in sinking air into our region. This reduces any chance of precipitation. Also, allows our temperatures to creep back into the 90s.

So, if you thought we were through being in the 90s, you were sadly mistaken. We continue to be dry with no rain in sight for the next seven days.

