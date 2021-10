Today we reached the low 90s, however we did not break our record for this time of the year. Winds will start to decrease to variable tonight with clear skies.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s and warm back up into the low 90s tomorrow.

Tune in to KSAN NEWS @10 to see our upcoming weather and we are watching our next cold front, which could bring us some storms and severe weather.

See you then!