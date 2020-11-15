KSAN Storm Team Weather Update Sunday November 15, 2020

Cold front pushed through the area last night, and we felt the temperature change here across the Concho Valley. You can expect things to get cooler tonight, so make sure you wear a jacket and have the kids wear one on there way to school.

The rest of the week looks quite, until next weekend. We will still be under a ridge in the upper atmosphere. This is pretty much due to the upper level high pressure. So, rain chances are no existent thru Friday.

The weekend ahead looks promising for showers, if the models hold up. Another cold front is expected to swing through the area, bringing some showers on Sunday. It is still far out to tell how much rain we will get here, but we will keep you update on the changes ahead.

