Fathers’ Day is hot with a little wind in the atmosphere, but not enough to not feel the heat across the Concho Valley. We look forward to some showers and storms Monday, as a cold front moves into our region.

Tonight will be another muggy night with lows in the mid 70s . Mostly clear skies are expected with slightly cooler temperatures to start you week.

If you want to know how cooler, you have to tune in to KSAN NEWS @ 10. See you then.