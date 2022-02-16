A warm day today with highs in the upper 70s tomorrow will be about 20 degrees lower. Tonight a cold front will move into our region bring some potential showers and storms to most of the northern half of the Concho Valley, and as far east as McCulloh County. Rain chances are higher to those areas, but San Angelo could see a shower or too as the line of storms move in from the West.

The Storm Prediction Center does has portions of our region into the Marginal Risk for northern half. We will see a possibility of seeing a shower or hearing a r umble of thunder overnight tonight. The best chance for strong storms will be to our East and Northeast.

The showers and storms should wrap up early Thursday morning. In addition, cold and breezy air will filter in behind the front leaving us with highs in the 50s and lower 60s for southern half of the Concho Valley.

We warm up this weekend into the start of next week before another trough moves into the region returning us to the cooler side next Wednesday.