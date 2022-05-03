Another low pressure system is expected to move across the Plains and bring a chance of severe weather tomorrow evening. A dryline will re-establish itself tomorrow and move closer to our region. A cold front move in Wednesday into Thursday helping to lift storm chances.

Rain chances look good with scattered storms possible across the area tomorrow.

Most of us are in a Slight Risk for severe weather tomorrow, with some counties in the Marginal category. The impacts that could come from some of these strong storms are hail, strong winds, and heavy rain. The tornado risk is low, however seeing an isolated tornado will not be off the table.

The heat picks up this weekend. Temperatures are expected to filter into the low 100s. Dry heat kicks off Friday as an upper level ridge build over the Central U.S. This will lead to hot weather, along with some influence from a dryline to our West.

Remember to take breaks when working outside.