KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Tuesday, December 29, 2020 6PM

These next couple of days are about to get interesting. Rain is expected overnight tonight into tomorrow. You can not rule out a thunderstorm as well for some of our counties.

Temperatures will drop tremendously tomorrow, so things will be wet and cold. Temperatures will start to fall by the early afternoon.

The upcoming cold front is starting to delay its arrival to San Angelo, which means we will see more rain before we see a mixing. Sterling and Orion county will be the first to see some wintry mix by sunset tomorrow.

Wednesday night things get icy for most of the Concho Valley. By overnight on Thursday, they will be a transition to mainly snow. It is expected to snow 2-6 inches for most of the Concho Valley, however, Crockett and Irion county can see up to 9 inches.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day looks very chilly but with mostly sunny skies. The weekend will be cooler as well with some lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Always remember to stay weather aware.

