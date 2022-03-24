Another breezy day has passed with beautiful conditions. We will see Friday be a reflection of today with sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

A red flag warning is in effect till 7 p.m. tonight due to dry weather, gusty winds, and low humidity of our area. Any open burning is highly discouraged to our viewers.

It is best to properly avoid anything that can cause a spark that could start a fire. This includes throwing cigarettes’ out the window, parking on the grass, or driving on a flat tire.

Temperatures will be warm and above average this week. We will reach the lower 90s by the weekend as a upper level ridge builds over Central U.S. Subsidence will keep us dry and decrease winds until the high moves East. A trough will filter out of the Rockies.

An associated Pacific cold front will move in Tuesday into Wednesday. Models are still up in the air about the amounts of rain. However, model seem to have our eastern counties getting the most and best chance at showers and storms.

I will monitor the system into the weekend and tonight. Tune in to KSAN News for all local weather updates.