KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday October 4, 2020 10 PM

Temperatures have dropped down into the 60s, after staying in the 80s for much of the day. We will continue to see the warm trend here across the Concho Valley.

As we look ahead, we see temperatures on a roller coaster ride from the 80s to the 90s. This is due to the upper level pressure, which is expected to postition itself over us. This will allow us to remain dry and reduce precipitaiton chances.

This dry spell is not new for us in the Concho Valley, but we would all like a change here. Some days will even reach the mid 90s as the high pressure builds. The next couple of days here will look amazing , so enjoy the outdoor activities.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

