KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, June 20 2021

Today was a hot and muggy day for Fathers’ Day, but tomorrow will be a couple of degrees cooler.

A cold front is expected to move into the area tomorrow afternoon, bringing along showers and storms ahead of it. The Storm Predicition Center does have the Concho Valley under a Marginal Risk for severe storms tomorrow. This is the lowest category for severe critera.

Some of these storms that form along the front could bring gusty winds, dollar-quarter sized hail, and even a low risk for an isolated tornado if they become severe. Tornado risk is very low tomorrow.

After Monday, Tuesday will feel a little cooler with highs only getting into the upper 80s and lows into the lower 60s. This is all due to the cold front passage.

Another weak cold front will move into the area next weekend. This will create another chance for some showers and storms.

Remember to stay hydrated this week. Temperatures turn back hot Wednesday due to the upper level ridge increasing in strength.

Clear

San Angelo

85°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

85°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
75°F Mostly clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

80°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

83°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

79°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.