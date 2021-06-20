KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, June 20 2021

Today was a hot and muggy day for Fathers’ Day, but tomorrow will be a couple of degrees cooler.

A cold front is expected to move into the area tomorrow afternoon, bringing along showers and storms ahead of it. The Storm Predicition Center does have the Concho Valley under a Marginal Risk for severe storms tomorrow. This is the lowest category for severe critera.

Some of these storms that form along the front could bring gusty winds, dollar-quarter sized hail, and even a low risk for an isolated tornado if they become severe. Tornado risk is very low tomorrow.

After Monday, Tuesday will feel a little cooler with highs only getting into the upper 80s and lows into the lower 60s. This is all due to the cold front passage.

Another weak cold front will move into the area next weekend. This will create another chance for some showers and storms.

Remember to stay hydrated this week. Temperatures turn back hot Wednesday due to the upper level ridge increasing in strength.