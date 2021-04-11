KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, April 11, 2021 10PM

Today was an above average day with temperatures rising up into the mid 90s. Tonight will be warmer than last night, with lows in the upper 50s.

A cold front moves through the Concho Valley tomorrow. Storms will start to pop up along the front and continue into Monday evening. The Storm Prediction center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather for most of the Concho Valley. However, most of us will see thunderstorms tomorrow, but some of these storms could become severe.

If storms go severe they could bring threats such as gusty winds and quarter to half dollar size hail. These storms will start popping up around 1PM and extend into the evening hours.

Two upper level lows will position themselves into the United States, creating an a omega pattern. This upper level pattern will block moisture over Texas for much of this week. The cold front move through Monday, but become stationary by Wednesday. All of these factors will help keep rain chances active for most of this week.

Two upper level lows will position themselves into the United States, creating an a omega pattern. This upper level pattern will block moisture over Texas for much of this week. The cold front move through Monday, but become stationary by Wednesday. All of these factors will help keep rain chances active for most of this week.

Rain is expected most of this week and may continue into the beginning of next week as well.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

67° / 63°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 63°

Monday

86° / 53°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 57% 86° 53°

Tuesday

62° / 52°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 51% 62° 52°

Wednesday

62° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 62° 53°

Thursday

65° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 65° 57°

Friday

76° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 76° 47°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 61° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
65°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
70°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
1%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
83°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
81°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
81°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
74°

70°

9 PM
Showers
38%
70°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
66°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°
Clear

San Angelo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eldorado

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Mertzon

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eden

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.