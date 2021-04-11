KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, April 11, 2021 10PM

Today was an above average day with temperatures rising up into the mid 90s. Tonight will be warmer than last night, with lows in the upper 50s.

A cold front moves through the Concho Valley tomorrow. Storms will start to pop up along the front and continue into Monday evening. The Storm Prediction center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather for most of the Concho Valley. However, most of us will see thunderstorms tomorrow, but some of these storms could become severe.

If storms go severe they could bring threats such as gusty winds and quarter to half dollar size hail. These storms will start popping up around 1PM and extend into the evening hours.

Two upper level lows will position themselves into the United States, creating an a omega pattern. This upper level pattern will block moisture over Texas for much of this week. The cold front move through Monday, but become stationary by Wednesday. All of these factors will help keep rain chances active for most of this week.

Rain is expected most of this week and may continue into the beginning of next week as well.