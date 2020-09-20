KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, September 19, 2020 10PM

Fall is in the air and we will see it take effect for the start of the week. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s for Monday and Tuesday, before warming back up by the weekend.

We are still experiencing dry conditions across the Concho Valley. This is because of an upper level high over our region, which has kept us in the quite storm for most of today. It continues to allow sinking air into our region, which dries us out and keeps our rain chances low.



We will return into the mid 80s by tomorrow for your NFL Sunday with lows reaching into the 50s again. We may see some rain chances due to Tropical Storm Beta. Depending on its landfall, we could see some tropical moisture flow into our region. It is still early to tell how much moisture we will see, but I am expecting our area to see cloudy conditions as it makes landfall.

Tropical Storm Beta has positioned itself over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The outer bands of the storm are already impacting portions of Louisiana, Missisppi, and Alabama.

The main concern is for our coastal cities in Texas. Beta is moving really slowly and is expected to drop a significant amount of rainfall over Texas by early Tuesday. Main threats include localized flooding and storm surge for coastal cities in Texas. We will continue to monitor the storm’s movements and update accordingly.