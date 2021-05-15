KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, May 15, 2021 10PM

Some of our southern counties are getting some rain. We can expect rain chances increasing for the rest of the Concho Valley as we proceed into the evening hours. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Crockett county tonight until 11 p.m.

Over the next couple of hours, we could see some scattered thunderstorms. This may include some rumbles of thunder and some lightning. So, far radar has indicated just some moderate to weak bands of rain in our southern and western counties.

Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Slight Risk tonight. Tomorrow, we will be under a Marginal Risk for some of our counties.

The rain is needed for our region. Some of our counties are experiencing dry to severe drought conditions. Any rain that we receive will be well needed.

Tomorrow will be another day in the 80s with breezy conditions. There is a low chance for thunderstorms throughout the day. Rain chances stay in the forecast into Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday being another good day for possible severe storms.

Things could begin to fire off Monday evening, and storms could linger into the forecast all day and night Tuesday. Wednesday, storm chances go down with stronger southerly flow into next weekend. As a result, we could see another chance of storms next weekend.