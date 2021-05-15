KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, May 15, 2021 10PM

Saturday

69° / 65°
Cloudy
Sunday

87° / 67°
AM Thunderstorms
Monday

87° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday

81° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
Wednesday

84° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
Thursday

86° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Friday

85° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
68°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
14%
68°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
12%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
13%
67°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
66°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
67°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

69°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
69°

71°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
71°

73°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

76°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
84°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
19%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
84°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
75°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
71°

Some of our southern counties are getting some rain. We can expect rain chances increasing for the rest of the Concho Valley as we proceed into the evening hours. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Crockett county tonight until 11 p.m.

Over the next couple of hours, we could see some scattered thunderstorms. This may include some rumbles of thunder and some lightning. So, far radar has indicated just some moderate to weak bands of rain in our southern and western counties.

Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Slight Risk tonight. Tomorrow, we will be under a Marginal Risk for some of our counties.

The rain is needed for our region. Some of our counties are experiencing dry to severe drought conditions. Any rain that we receive will be well needed.

Tomorrow will be another day in the 80s with breezy conditions. There is a low chance for thunderstorms throughout the day. Rain chances stay in the forecast into Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday being another good day for possible severe storms.

Things could begin to fire off Monday evening, and storms could linger into the forecast all day and night Tuesday. Wednesday, storm chances go down with stronger southerly flow into next weekend. As a result, we could see another chance of storms next weekend.

Cloudy

San Angelo

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

Eldorado

65°F Light Rain Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

Mertzon

66°F Light Rain Feels like 66°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

