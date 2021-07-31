KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, July 31 2021 6pm

We reached the end of July and it will be a day above average. A high of 100 degrees was reached today with partly cloudy skies which helped temperatures climb over the afternoon. Tonight clouds will move into the forecast as a weak cold front is expected to push through the Concho Valley Sunday evening.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to form along and behind the front. The front is expected to move to the south and stall, which will leave the chance of showers and thunderstorms into Friday. The greatest chance for rain will be Sunday, Monday, and early morning Tuesday.

Things turn a few degrees cooler into the upper 80s due to the front passage. Temperatures will rebound into the 90s by next weekend.