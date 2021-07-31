KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, July 31 2021 6pm

KSAN Weathercast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We reached the end of July and it will be a day above average. A high of 100 degrees was reached today with partly cloudy skies which helped temperatures climb over the afternoon. Tonight clouds will move into the forecast as a weak cold front is expected to push through the Concho Valley Sunday evening.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to form along and behind the front. The front is expected to move to the south and stall, which will leave the chance of showers and thunderstorms into Friday. The greatest chance for rain will be Sunday, Monday, and early morning Tuesday.

Things turn a few degrees cooler into the upper 80s due to the front passage. Temperatures will rebound into the 90s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

96°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

96°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Eldorado

95°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

95°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eden

96°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.