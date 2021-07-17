KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, July 17 2021 6PM

Today was a hot and humid day across the Concho Valley. The upper level high to our West continues to keep us dry today and even into tomorrow. A stationary front is located over the Panhandle producing some showers and storms, but no of that activity is expected to move into the area from the North.

That cold front will move closer to our region, it will increase showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. An upper level low ill move into Texas extending rain chances into Friday. By Friday, we will see less chance of rain. Temperatures will be below average by mid week.

Clouds return in the forecast next weekend with temperatures climbing back into the lower 90s.

Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

91°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Some passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

87°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eden

89°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

