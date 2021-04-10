KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, April 10, 2021 10PM

First weekend of rodeo in San Angelo is in full effect, and today was a beautiful day to attend the morning rodeo parade. Temperatures were cool this morning, topping out into the 60s before warming up into the upper 70s as the rest of the afternoon progresses.

Tomorrow will be a warmer day for San Angelo. Temperatures will reach to the lower 90s, so if you are going to the fair grounds remember to stay hydrated. You will feel the difference in the air due to clear skies. This allows temperatures to peak into the 90s and upper 80s for the rest of the Concho Valley.

A cold front moves into our region from the northwest, bringing gusty winds. Expect Sunday evening into Monday to be on the breezy side of things. Monday, temperatures will be cooler degree wise than Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s thanks to the cold front passage, but still warm when you think of air temperature. A chance of thunderstorms and showers are possible for the Concho Valley on Monday evening, so make sure if you head to rodeo to be prepared for the weather.

The rest of the work week looks active weather wise, due to an upper level trough and low pressure system combining together. As a result, rainy and stormy weather will move into our forecast. This will be beneficial for the Concho Valley, since we have been dry lately and have had several red flag warnings due to dry conditions. Rain chances start Monday evening for some, and increase as we head into the weekend. I believe that Saturday may be scattered showers, but the rest of the week looks stormy.

There is no risk for severe weather at the moment, but KSAN Storm Team will keep you updated if severe outlook changes. Instead, prepare for the rain this week and if you attend rodeo wear a poncho and your best rain boots.