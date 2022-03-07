Cold front has left us feeling the effects of its passage today with highs in the 50s. Clearing conditions will turn less clear tonight as clouds are expected to filter back in to our region.

Tomorrow will be a mirror image of today with winds out of the East and between 5-10 miles per hour. Wednesday will warm up slightly, but still slightly cool in the 60s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day before the front with temperatures in the mid 70s. A strong cold front will push through the Rockies into our region. This front looks strong with temperatures expected to drop into the 20s.

Friday highs will be in the 20s, but the front also could bring us some freezing rain and sleet for portions of our area.

There is a disagreement in the amount and precipitation types with the GFS on board with the wintry weather and the EURO only keeping a cold rain for some of us.

I will be monitoring the system very closely and will provide updates as we get closer to the event.