Rain has finally made it to the Concho Valley and some of us are getting our fair share. Rain initially began across our southern and southeastern counties this early afternoon. A stalled cold front kept instability great across the area and providing lifting to keep showers steady.

Tonight, the showers and storms have filtered into our eastern and central counties. Tom Green is currently under a Flood Advisory until 11:15 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main impacts tonight. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways.

Temperatures have dropped significantly over the last couple of hours. Morning lows are expected to be on the cooler side in the upper 60s to low 70s across the region.

Rain chances are light to isolated across the area tomorrow. Daytime heating will help to keep storms active. Storm activity is expected to diminish into the evening hours.

Subsidence will filter back in due to a high pressure system moving back into place over Texas. Daytime highs are expected to return into the 90s tomorrow and upper 90s for the rest of the week. It will be nice to see temperatures out of the low 100s. Sadly, we could return into the triple digits by the start of next week.