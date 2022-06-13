Mild weather tonight due to winds in the teens this evening. We can expect a toasty feeling tonight before getting down into the upper 70s in the early morning hours.

The coldest air is trapped over the Rockies. Showers and storms continue into the Dakotas with less activity from the Central to Southeast.

We will continue to beneath a ridge into the next couple days. Subsidence (dry air) will reduce any chance of storms.

A strong high pressure has moved to the East, allowing temperatures to hover around the upper 90s and low 100s. Some of us are barely in the 100s today.

My cool pool game for today is diving for treasure. An adult assist you with getting the items, then have them throw the items into the pool.

Find some neat ways to beat the heat this week.