A dryline has kept us in the 90s with a cold front North of our region. A dry forecast continues for most of us here in the Concho Valley.

The dryline feature will move further East into tonight before moving back West. Winds are expected to continue to gust into tomorrow and Wednesday.

A red flag warning is in effect until 9 p.m. tomorrow due to low humidity and dew points. We will see increasing cloud cover due to the low pressure system over the Panhandle. Temperatures tonight are expected to drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s. Highs are expected to return into the 90s with dry weather the rest of the week.

A cold front drops temperatures into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday; however, this weekend we see the heat filter back in.

Remember to limit your time outside and take breaks in the shade. Stay hydrated if working or playing outside.