KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday October 3, 2020 6PM

If you love warm weather, the next couple of days will be great in your eyes. We will see some nice weather here in the Concho Valley into the rest of your weekend. If fact, this trend will continue into next week.

A week cold front does push into the area. It will be a dry cold front though. It will not have enough lifting and instability to produce some rain for our area. However, it will drop temperatures for your Sunday into the low 80s.

As for next week, many of the days are filled with sunshine and warm temperatures. Some days we will even be near the low 90s. In addition, there will be no rain in sight for us and lows will be around average in the mornings.

