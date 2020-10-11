KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday October 10, 2020 10PM

HOT HOT HOT!! This mainly describes our weather for today. We may see record breaking heat again for your Sunday.

Dry conditions continue for the Concho Valley, with no rain in sight sadly. We do get a weak cold front on Monday, but rain is not in the forecast at all. We will remain dry into next weekend.

Clouds work there way into our area by Tuesday, but temperatures will still be in the 90s mainly for midweek. However, another cold front is expected to push through on Thursday. This will have temperatures dropping into the 70s.