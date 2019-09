Monday- Partly cloudy with winds out of the SE at 5-10 mph. High: 97°|Low: 72°

Tuesday- Partly cloudy with winds out of the S at 10-15 mph. 20% chance of a PM shower. High: 95°|Low: 71°

Wednesday- A 30% chance of a shower, greatest chance over our western counties. High: 92°|Low: 71°