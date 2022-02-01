SAN ANGELO, Texas- Our first major winter storm of the season is expected to arrive Wednesday bringing extreme cold temperatures, wintry weather and windy conditions.

A mixture of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected across the area along with blustery conditions. Wind chill values on Wednesday and Saturday will vary from the teens to below zero. With temperatures expected to drop behind the front and increasing chances for winter weather, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning beginning at noon on Wednesday until Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Winter Warning issued for the Concho Valley Wednesday through Thursday

Wednesday will start off with overcast and rainy conditions as the upper-level trough sends an arctic cold front into our region. Temperatures are expected to fall dramatically behind the front as a cold arctic air mass filters into our region. With a freezing air temperature and blustery winds, wind chill values are expected to range from the teens to below zero on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday early mornings. A wind chill factors in the wind speed and air temperature. The wind chill value describes how cold it feels on your actual skin when the wind is factored in with air temperature.

Expected wind chill values for the upcoming days

Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to fall across the area with higher accumulation across the Big Country. Rain will transition to freezing rain and sleet first, before ending in all snow by Thursday morning. Snow and sleet accumulation is expected to range between 1-4 inches depending on the changing conditions behind the front and cold air mass. The heaviest snowfall is expected to be North of our area. San Angelo is expected to see between 2-3 inches of snowfall, but snow amounts could change with changing weather conditions.

Possible snow totals Wednesday-Thursday

