SAN ANGELO, Texas- The first winter storm of the season is approaching and the best way you can prepare is to follow all-weather safety tips. The Concho Valley is expecting to see various types of precipitation with ice and snow being more abundant in the upcoming forecast. By preparing early, you and your family can be one step ahead of any winter storm. Here are some tips to consider going into Wednesday and Thursday.

A winter weather kit gives you the essentials to survive in a situation where you may be exposed to extreme cold conditions. Several situations could occur from winter weather storms. If you ever are trapped in your car or in your home without power, having a winter weather kit could save your life.

Preparing your winter weather kit

Your weather kit should include a weather radio, food, water, extra blankets, extra batteries, etc. You should also have a fully charged cell phone with a portable charger in case your phone goes dead. Most importantly, you should have two ways to receive weather alerts during a winter storm.

A NOAA Weather Radio is something that should be in any weather safety kit. This gives you two ways to receive weather alerts and information about passing storms.

When shopping for food, you should purchase canned food items or items that can be eaten even if you were to lose power. Remember to pull out blankets, check fireplaces and electrical sockets before the system approaches.

In case of a power outage, remember to wear warm layers and huddle in one room to keep warm. You should also close curtains, place towels in front doors (to block the cold wind), keep feet covered, and wear a winter hat during an unexpected power outage.

Preparing your car for winter weather

It is also important to winterize your vehicle. Make sure to inspect tires, car batteries and put gas in your car before the storm’s arrival. Never run your car in your garage to stay warm! This is dangerous and increases your chance of carbon monoxide poisoning which could lead to injury or death.

Home Safety Tips

If planning to use a space heater remember the above tips. Keep heaters away from furniture, children and pets. Also, remember to run the power source in a single socket, instead of overloading extension cords and power strips.

If using a fireplace, inspect your chimney before using it. Remove any debris out of your fire pit before lighting. When going to bed, remember to turn off heaters and put out the fireplace correctly. By following these guidelines, you reduce the chance of having a fire emergency in your home. Remember to check all carbon monoxide and fire detectors to make sure they are working properly.

The best way to decrease your chances of an accident during winter weather is to stay at home. You should only leave your home in case of emergency during a winter storm. If for some reason you and your family have to leave your home in a winter storm, consider these tips below.

Winter storms bring the risk of power outages, especially with the accumulation of ice on powerlines. This winter storm is not expected to be as big as the winter storm that occurred the week of Valentine’s in 2021. However, by preparing early, you can be ready ahead of the storm.