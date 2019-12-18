Slim to no chance for a Concho Valley white Christmas: Here’s the greatest chances for snow across the U.S

So, you are dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, here in San Angelo, TX there is a chance. However, it is not a chance worth getting excited over.

According to climate data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, San Angelo has a measly 1% chance of seeing a white Christmas.

Even though the chance is small, there is still a chance that it could happen. In fact, it has happened a few times in the past.

According to data from the National Weather Service, San Angelo, has had 3 years with measurable snowfall on Christmas day.