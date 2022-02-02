Here is the latest on our winter storm.
San Angelo31°F Freezing Rain Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
18°F Freezing rain this evening will change to a wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.
- Wind
- 17 mph NNE
- Precip
- 92%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee27°F Wintry Mix Feels like 17°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
17°F A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Some icing possible. Low 17F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Precip
- 95%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado30°F Cloudy Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
16°F Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix overnight. Significant icing likely. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.
- Wind
- 19 mph NNE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon29°F Wintry Mix Feels like 17°
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
16°F Freezing rain this evening with a changeover to snow overnight. Some icing possible. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
- Wind
- 18 mph NNE
- Precip
- 96%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden30°F Light Freezing Rain Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
16°F Freezing rain early...with a changeover to snow overnight. Significant icing likely. Low 16F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent