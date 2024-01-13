Sunny skies allowed our temps to soar into the mid 60s around the area today. However this evening a cold front pushed through that is already dropping temps considerably behind it where we’re already down into the 20s by this 10pm hour.

Tonight we’ll see temps drop down into the teens behind this front under clear skies. Winds should be out of the East-Northeast at roughly 10-20mph which will lead to it feeling considerably cooler if stepping outside tonight or early tomorrow.

Tomorrow is the big day, we’re expecting temps to only climb into the upper 20s under cloudier skies. Along with this we’re watching the potential for some freezing rain as warm air “overrides” the cold air close to the surface and freezes on contact especially on overpasses and elevated surfaces. Be sure to take extra precautions if heading out the door and driving tomorrow night into Monday. Not to mention remember the people, pets, pipes, and potted plants going into this Arctic event.

Longer term these freezing days should stick around through Tuesday before we have a warm up finally on Wednesday. This will be short lived however as Thursday we’re expecting another cold front that will drop us back to the 40s for highs and the 20s for lows into the weekend without any real rain chances again until the Sunday timeframe.