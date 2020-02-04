KSAN Weather Blog: Winter weather expected Wednesday morning

From KSAN Chief Meteorologist Chris Ramirez:

Point blank. Winter weather forecasting is challenging in West Texas.

With us being 36+ hours out, a lot can change in the weather forecast through Wednesday morning.

Here is what we know:

A strong upper level low is expected to dig south toward Texas bringing a blast of cold air with it.

Highs Tuesday will reach the mid 60s, then will fall as a cold front moves through the Concho Valley Tuesday evening.

Scattered showers are expected late Tuesday evening with temperatures in the low 40’s.

Scattered showers are expected to change to a wintry mix then eventually to snow.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, temperatures are expected to fall to below freezing with precipitation in the picture through Wednesday morning.

This presents traveling hazards overnight Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday morning.

Let’s look into weather model data:

All weather models are in agreement that a significant winter weather event will occur across West Texas with the Concho Valley getting a good dose of winter precipitation.

Also, all models are in agreement that temperatures will drop below freezing Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s Wednesday morning.

The only thing that weather models do not agree on, is how much!

The only thing that weather models do not agree on, is how much.

Here is a look at the various weather models for Wednesday morning:

The GFS (North American) model shows widespread sleet and snow across the Concho Valley Wednesday morning.

From what we have seen with past winter weather events, GFS tends to over estimate precipitation

The latest run of our in house RPM model is backing off precipitation for the Concho Valley and keeping the wintry mix from San Angelo to the north.

As we get closer to Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, we will get a better picture of potential weather hazards.

We will keep you updated on social media and conchovalleyhomepage.com