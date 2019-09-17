KSAN Weather Blog: When will it feel like fall in the Concho Valley?

Well here we are in the middle of September, however it has not felt like it yet. So, the big question here is when will it feel more like fall in the Concho Valley?

Meteorologist Aaron Ayers did some digging into the climate data at Mathis Field, and here is what he found:

NOAA NOWData chart showing temperatures from September to November.

The chart above shows several things, and it can be a little overwhelming when you first glance at it. However, we will just focus on the orange section and the blue bars for this topic.

The chart shows that our normal daytime high temperatures (top of orange section) in September are around 90°. According to the chart, by mid October we see normal daytime high temperatures near 80°.

What does all of this mean? It simply means that we typically start to see cooler daytime highs near 80° by mid to late October. However, this may not be what we expect this year.

Why might things be different this year? Remember the blue bars from the chart above? Those are the observed daily temperature ranges in September in San Angelo, and they are higher than our normal (orange) temperature range.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook.

The 6-10 day forecast from the Climate Prediction Center, gives us an idea of how temperatures might trend over the next week.

Well above average temperatures are expected for much of the U.S as we head into the start of fall.

While historical data points us to a typical cooler period by mid to late October, each year is uniquely different.

According to the National Weather Service, this year appears to be trending warmer than normal.

Typically, we see our first “strong” cold front in September in the Concho Valley.

Extended weather models are already suggesting a possible cool down in the next two weeks.