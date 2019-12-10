KSAN Weather Blog: Strong cold front bringing rain, cold temperatures to the Concho Valley

Statewide Texas temperatures at of 5:35 pm 12/9/19

As a cold front moves through west central Texas, drastic changes are expected in the weather pattern in the next 24 hours.

Widespread rain showers are currently ongoing along the I-20 corridor north and west of the Concho Valley.

As the cold front pushes south, we can expect rain showers to begin in the Concho Valley this evening and lasting through Tuesday morning.

Evening Planner for 12/9/19

Temperatures will start dropping into the 40s by 10pm, eventually falling into the 30s in the overnight/early morning hours.

As rain is expected to last though Tuesday morning, brief periods of winter precipitation is expected for areas north of the Concho Valley.

Surface temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, little to no ice accumulations are expected for San Angelo.

A brief period of winter snow mix is expected for portions of the Big Country and could make it into our northern counties around 6-7 am Tuesday morning.

We cannot rule out bridges and overpasses having ice accumulations for areas north of San Angelo.

NAM Model of brief period of winter mix for portions of the Big Country and the northern counties of the Concho Valley.

We can expect widespread rain showers to last through Tuesday morning then eventually clearing to mostly sunny conditions with highs Tuesday only reaching about 46 degrees.

The rest of the week looks quiet with temperatures gradually warming back into the 60s.